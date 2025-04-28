‘She Looks Younger Than Palak’, People Compare Mouni With Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter In Recent Pictures

All the actors of the soon-to-be-released film ‘The Bhootnii’ recently arrived at a restaurant in Juhu. Now, several pictures of this gathering are making headlines on social media, in which people’s eyes are on Mouni. Let us tell you that Mouni Roy has worked very hard for this horror film and said in an interview, ‘For 45 nights I danced with gravity. 10 to 11 hours continuously at a time. Amidst all the injuries and balance, we again got into a rhythm.’

Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, this film stars Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari along with actors like Sunny Singh, Nick, Asif Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, with Deepak Mukut as the producer of the film. Let us also tell you that the first look of the film was released on 1 November 2022. The title of this film was earlier ‘The Virgin Tree’, later the filmmakers changed its name to ‘The Bhootnii’.

Now, seeing these pictures from Juhu last night, people are comparing Mouni Roy with Palak Tiwari and have started saying that, seeing them together, it seems that Mouni Roy has become a child again; she looks younger than Palak. At the same time, some have said that her mother looks better than Palak. Let us tell you that this will be Palak’s second film, which is going to be released in theatres.

Earlier, this film was going to be released on 18 April 2025, but now the makers have extended the date of this film, and it will be released in theaters on Labor Day. But the topic of discussion here was not the film; instead, both these actresses. Even Mouni was also trolled for her failed attempt at hiding her surgery marks on her forehead.