‘There Are Some People You Should Not Work With, My Father Is One Of Them’, Akshaye Khanna On Not Working With Vinod Khanna

Veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna has worked in several big films, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Qurbani etc. The actor passed way on 27 April 2017 and received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 2018. Not only this, he has also served as Minister of State for External Affairs in 2003-2004. But despite this, his son-actor Akshaye Khanna never wanted to work with his father.

Actually, Vinod Khanna has spent a long time in the industry. He has seen many ups and downs in his life. Despite this, no biopic has been made on him. Even his sons Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna have not thought about giving tribute to their father. In a conversation with one of the media houses in 2017, the actor had said, ‘I have never thought about it, so I cannot say anything. But I think the more accurate the biopic is, the better it is for an actor.’

Akshaye Khanna said, ‘Playing a real life character is very challenging and risky for an actor. Because you are playing the character of a person who actually existed. That’s why it becomes difficult.’ He said that one should think 10 times before playing a real life character. Let us tell you that Akshaye played the real-life character of Mahatma Gandhi’s son Hiralal Gandhi in Feroz Abbas Khan’s.

Recently, he was seen as Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Laxman Utekar’s ‘Chhava’. The actor had also spoken about not working with Vinod Khanna. He had said, “There are some people you should not work with. My father is one of them. Amitabh Bachchan is another. It is impossible to stand confidently in the same frame with him.” Akshaye Khanna had said, “His screen presence is very impressive. It is very difficult to match my father on screen. It is such a quality – either you have it, or you don’t. To be honest, I don’t have it. I just don’t have that kind of presence. There are some actors who overshadow you on screen and my father is one of them.”