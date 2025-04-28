YouTuber Yahya Bootwala Claims Kesari 2 Film Dailogues Stolen From His Poem Without Giving Credits

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Pandey’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ has been surrounded by controversies after being accused of stealing dialogues. Yes, a YouTuber who is also a poet has claimed that the dialogues of the film were stolen. He says that the makers copied the film’s dialogue from a poem and have not even given him credit for it.

YouTuber and poet Yahya Bootwala has made a serious claim about Kesari Chapter 2. He has accused the film’s writer Sumit Saxena and the makers of copying his dailogues. He says that he had recited a poem on Jallianwala Bagh, which has been copied by the makers of ‘Kesari 2’. He has shared a clip of Ananya Pandey along with the video of his poem on his social media account and said that the dialogue has been copied and pasted.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Yahya Bootwala wrote in the caption that someone had shared a video of ‘Kesari 2’ dialogue with him four days ago. Seeing this, he felt that the dialogue has been stolen from his Jallianwala Bagh poem. This poem was posted on YouTube five years ago. He claimed that it has been directly copied and pasted. He has said that it is wrong to take it without giving credit. He also said that if he is contacted next time, he will write original dialogues for him.

However, after some time Yahya’s video was removed from Instagram. He himself gave information about this on social media. He also told that he has not removed this video, but he will not back down and will keep updating his fans about this matter. He has also requested people for support.