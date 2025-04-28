Aarti Singh And Deepak Chauhan Re-Married In Uttarakhand’s Triyuginarayan Temple On Their Anniversary

Television actress Aarti Singh and her husband Deepak Chauhan recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They again took 7 vows by remarrying at the holy Triyuginarayan temple in Uttarakhand. Known for its mythological significance, this temple is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married. It is the same place where an eternal flame is still burning.

Aarti Singh And Deepak Chauhan

Let us tell you that Aarti shared a video on social media and wrote, ‘Triyuginarayan temple .. Uttarakhand where Shiv ji and Parvati Maa got married. And till today that akhand jyoti is burning. Deepak had a dream to get married there and seek blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati Maa, so on our first anniversary we got married again and wore the same clothes that we wore on our first rounds. It was divine.’

Aarti Singh And Deepak Chauhan

Both Aarti and Deepak appeared emotional in the videos and pictures that went viral on social media from their wedding anniversary, as they relived the same holy moments in the calm energy of the ancient temple, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Talking about Aarti Singh, let us tell you that she has made her mark by doing roles in famous TV shows and is now happily enjoying life with her husband.

Aarti Singh And Deepak Chauhan

The love and trust between the couple as well as the blessings of their family made the occasion even more memorable. For those who don’t know, let us tell you that Aarti Singh and Deepak Chauhan got married on March 25, 2024 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and family members. Their wedding was a grand affair, which was attended by many celebrities including Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Rashmi Desai.