Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya is grabbing the headlines since Aaliya’s lawyer sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin demanding divorce and maintenance. However, she has been quite vocal about it and wants the sole custody of their two children. Now, Aaliya has joined the infamous Twitter where people come to speak their mind. She has made three tweets and reading between the lines, it feels she is out there to reveal some hidden truths about her life and marriage.

She begins her twitter her journery with introducing herself to the online world. Her first tweet reads, “This is Aliya Siddiqui. I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with.”

In her second tweet she rubisshes the rumors or being in relationship with any man. She wrote, “To begin with let me clarify that I am not into “ANY RELATIONSHIP” with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.”

Her last tweet reads as, “I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children. I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried. However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can’t buy truth.”

In an interview with media, Aaliya revealed that the problems started just right after their marriage. As per a report published in Mid-Day, Aaliya Siddiqui who has gone back to her original name ‘Anjali Kishor Pandey’ has found love again in her close ‘Peeyush Pandey’ who is a media professional.