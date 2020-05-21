Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya is grabbing the headlines since Aaliya’s lawyer sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin demanding divorce and maintenance. However, she has been quite vocal about it and wants the sole custody of their two children. Yesterday, a report published in Mid-Day that Aalia who has gone back to her original name Anjali Kishor Pandey has found love again in her close Peeyush Pandey and she has also put a display picture on WhatsApp with him.

After Nawauddin’s wife joined Twitter to reveal the real truth, an entertainment daily also contacted the man who was alleged to be in a relationship with Aaliya. Aali’s rumoured close friend Peeyush said he himself found out about the divorce through media. “I am the scapegoat here. These link-up rumours are completely baseless and ridiculous! Why am I being dragged into this? I have nothing to do with this. People around them know about their feud and what is going on between them (estranged relationship). I want to stay away from it. Why is my name and reputation being tarnished? I am in a relationship with someone, and this sort of rumour is extremely distasteful,” he said.

He further added that luckily his wife knows about the truth because she is a friend of Aaliya and he is going to consult a lawyer about safeguarding his interests. Speaking about the picture, he said, “We all click pictures. It’s a normal thing to do. If there are three people in the picture and you crop it and use just two people, you can claim whatever you want to.”

A few hours ago Aaliya joined the twitter and clearly mentioned that she is not in a relationship with any man. “To begin with let me clarify that I am not into “ANY RELATIONSHIP” with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention,” she wrote.