The Bhojpuri actress Monalisa rose to fame when she entered the Bigg Boss 10 show. After that, she has been a part of a number of TV shows like Nazar for which she has been acclaimed. She got married to Vikrant some time back and is living a happily married life. However, a fake news about her past relationship had almost ruined things for her but her husband was super supportive. There were several reports on the internet which claimed that actress Monalisa was in a live-in relationship with an older man before marrying Vikrant.

In a recent interview with ET Times, Monalisa stated that she is very upset by this fake news and also opened up about husband Vikrant’s reaction to it. Monalisa was quoted saying, “I am very upset since the time I’ve seen this news report. I mean how can they write something like this without even asking or speaking to me. Vikrant saw this report first and he showed it to me. We started laughing over it, but now I am unable to remove it from my mind as my fans will start believing it. I am lucky I have a partner like Vikrant who is understanding but what if a couple who doesn’t have that maturity between them, then such news can spoil their relationship.”

Monalisa further went on to say that they have been together since she met Vikrant in the year 2008 on the sets of Dulha Dulha. “On what basis have they written that I was in a live-up with this person Madan and that too for six long years. Everyone knows, including my parents, that I met Vikrant in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela and since then we started dating each other. Touch wood We have been together since then and our relationship has lasted for so long. I really want to meet this person Madan, I challenge the publication to bring this person in front of me,” she said.

