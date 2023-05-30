‘Not Quitting’: Dipika Kakar Quashes Rumors Of Her Discontinue Acting; Read Here

Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Dipika Kakkar is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The soon-to-be parents will welcome their first child in July this year. Amid this, rumors were going strong that Dipika will quit acting after embracing motherhood. However, the actress has finally quashed all these rumors and has given a clarification to her fans.

My Statement Was Mis-interpreted- Dipika Kakar

A few days ago, Dipika Kakkar, in an interview, said that she wants to be a full time housewife. Due to her statement, people assumed that she will leave acting forever. However, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has now said in an interview that people mis-interpreted-her statement. She actually meant by her statement that she always dreamt of becoming a housewife. The actress said it was her dream to be a housewife, cook breakfast for husband and take care of the home. She is not quitting acting but is on a break for a few years. In her words:

“I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I’ve given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live the life of a housewife. Shoaib would go to the office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to work ever again.”

I May Not Work For Next 4-5 Years- Dipika

The ‘Kahan Hum Kahan Tum’ actress further revealed her future plans after her delivery. She said that she might not work for 4-5 years after the birth of the baby. However, the actress assured that she can also accept the acting offer if anything interesting comes her way. Dipika said whatever the decision will be made regarding work will be made only after the delivery of the child.

Dipika Kakar On Parenting

The Sasural Simar Ka actress feels that a baby needs his mother the most during his initial 4-5 years, so she wants to be with her/him. She wants to enjoy every single moment with her child including waking her/him for studies and other things. Dipika further mentioned that it is the best phase of her life.