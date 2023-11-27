Orry’s Comical World Cup Mix-up Creates Laughter in Bigg Boss 17

Having an eventful first day inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Orry has already left and was spotted at a party in Mumbai on Saturday.

While the entire country was glued to their TV screens last Sunday, Orry (or Orhan Awatramani as is his real name), showed no interest in cricket. He did not even know that the ICC World Cup just ended with Australia’s win, or that a cricket World Cup was played this year at all.

Entering the Bigg Boss 17 house on Friday during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Orry changed into a variety of outfits, interacted with contestants, and was thrown a party. It appears that the contestants will be tasked with entertaining him.

Orry’s ignorance about the recent ICC World Cup

When asked about his profession by actor Rinku Dhawan, Orry reiterated his stance, stating that he’s “chilling, breathing, vibing, and surviving” in life. Subsequently, Abhishek Kumar inquired about the World Cup winner, to which Orry responded, “Isn’t the World Cup next year?” The contestants even composed a rap song for him, but Orry appeared bored and requested to use the toilet.

Orry’s presence at an Archies party raises questions

Fans questioned Orry’s presence at an Archies party in Mumbai on Saturday night, speculating if he was already out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Comments in the video’s comment section expressed surprise and confusion about his status. During Friday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan introduced Orry, asking about his profession. Orry sarcastically replied, “I do a lot of work… I wake up with the sun and sleep with the moon.”

Orry frequently shares pictures and videos with Bollywood star kids like Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor from luxurious parties in Mumbai, leaving fans curious about his actual profession and source of income.