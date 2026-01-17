Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Daughter Malti Marie’s 4th Birthday With a Magical Mermaid-Themed Party

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-actor Nick Jonas recently celebrated a very special milestone in their lives as their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned four years old on Thursday, January 15. The proud mother shared adorable glimpses from Malti’s birthday celebration on social media, giving fans a peek into the beautifully curated party that instantly won hearts online.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures from Malti Marie’s grand birthday bash, which followed a mermaid theme inspired by Disney’s Princess Ariel. The celebration looked straight out of a fairytale, with stunning underwater-themed décor setting the mood. The decorations featured shimmering mermaid scales, fishing nets, seashells, ocean-inspired elements, and even fish-shaped biscuits.

The birthday cake perfectly matched the theme, showcasing an Ariel-inspired design that added to the magical vibe of the celebration. Sharing one of the pictures, Priyanka captioned it, “Malti’s 4th birthday.” In another post, she wrote, “She’s 4 years old,” and lovingly tagged Nick Jonas, highlighting the joy the couple feels watching their daughter grow up. Malti Marie’s birthday became even more special with a heartfelt message from her grandmother, Dr. Madhu Chopra.

She shared some unseen and intimate pictures of Malti spending quality time with her and penned an emotional note. Madhu Chopra wrote, “You made me a grandmother and filled my life with magic. Happy birthday, my angel.” Her message touched fans, reflecting the strong bond Malti shares with her family. Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, first in a Christian ceremony followed by a traditional Hindu wedding.

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022. Since then, Priyanka has often shared sweet and precious moments with Malti on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her life as a doting mother. Recently, the family enjoyed a beach vacation, which Priyanka hinted was a pre-birthday celebration for Malti. The pictures from the trip showed the trio enjoying relaxed and happy moments together.