Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made her mark from Bollywood to Hollywood, has added a new chapter in her life. Priyanka, who has won the hearts of people with her acting and her style, has been chosen as the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury brand Bulgari. The company says that Priyanka Chopra will support Roman High Jewelry to grow the brand across the globe with a focus on women empowerment, diversity, and inclusion.

It is known that luxury brand Bulgari is known for jewelry, gems, watches, and perfumes. Apart from this, the company also manufactures leather goods. Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin said, “I am extremely excited that Priyanka is joining our family. I am sure that we will work together on many projects with significant social impact”.

At the same time, in this matter, actress Priyanka Chopra says that she was expecting a partnership with the luxury brand. She added, “I am proud to join the Bulgari family as a global brand ambassador. Thank you for the warmth with which the team has been welcomed. Many things attract me to this iconic brand.

