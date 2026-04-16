R Madhavan Opens Up About Son Vedaant’s Discipline & Balancing Fame With Life Amid ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Success

Actor R Madhavan is currently enjoying massive success with his latest release Dhurandhar 2, which hit theatres on March 19 and is already breaking records at the box office. While audiences are praising his powerful portrayal of Ajay Sanyal, the actor is also making headlines for his grounded approach to fame and parenting. Despite his widespread popularity, R Madhavan has consistently maintained a reputation for staying rooted in his values.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan On Balancing Fame

He believes that fame comes with responsibility, a lesson he has not only followed in his own life but also passed on to his son. Madhavan’s son, Vedaant Madhavan, is steadily making a name for himself in the world of competitive swimming. His achievements include, five gold medals at the Malaysian Open one gold and one silver medal at the Danish Open, Bronze medals at the Latvian Open and Thailand Open, and a fifth-place finish at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

R Madhavan

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With such accomplishments at a young age, Vedaant is gaining recognition both nationally and internationally. As Vedaant’s public profile grew, Madhavan made sure to guide him about the realities of being in the spotlight. In a past conversation, he explained how even small actions can attract major attention due to their public status.

R Madhavan

He emphasized that unlike his peers, Vedaant cannot afford to be completely carefree, as public scrutiny comes with the territory. Madhavan also candidly acknowledged that his son’s life would naturally come with certain privileges because of his surname, making it even more important to stay disciplined and aware. On the professional front, R Madhavan is gearing up for an exciting project as he reunites with his Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut.

R Madhavan

The duo is set to appear in a pan-India psychological thriller directed by A. L. Vijay. Their previous collaborations have been well received, and fans are eager to see their on-screen chemistry once again in a completely different genre. R Madhavan’s journey continues to strike a balance between cinematic success and personal integrity. As Dhurandhar 2 dominates the box office and Vedaant shines in the pool, the actor’s emphasis on discipline, humility, and responsibility stands out as an inspiring example in the world of entertainment.