Sunita Ahuja Reunites with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah After Years on ‘Laughter Chefs 3’

In a heartwarming turn of events, fans of Bollywood icon Govinda have a reason to celebrate. After years of tension, Sunita Ahuja has officially buried the hatchet with her nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. The long-standing family feud appears to have finally come to an end, and the reunion has left fans delighted.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja Reunites With Krushna & Kashmera

The much-talked-about reconciliation came to light during a photoshoot for the upcoming show Laughter Chefs 3. Sunita Ahuja joined Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah as a special guest, and the trio was seen sharing smiles, hugs, and light-hearted moments in front of the media. Dressed elegantly in coordinated black outfits, the three posed together, radiating warmth and positivity. Their camaraderie was a stark contrast to the tension that had defined their relationship for years.

Krushna Abhishek

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While interacting with photographers, Sunita added her signature humor to the moment, saying, “The 14-year exile is over today.” Responding playfully, Kashmera quipped, “Someone else’s will begin now.” Their witty exchange further confirmed that the bitterness had been replaced with laughter. The rift between Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek’s family dates back to around 2016–2018.

Sunita Ahuja

Reports suggest that certain remarks made by Kashmera Shah were perceived as disrespectful by Sunita, which led to a major fallout. The dispute often made headlines, especially when it began affecting professional commitments. One notable instance was when Sunita reportedly refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show if Krushna was part of the episode. She even declined participation during segments featuring his performances.

Krushna and Kashmera

Despite the ongoing conflict, Krushna Abhishek and his sister Aarti Singh consistently expressed admiration and respect for Govinda and Sunita in public. Govinda’s presence at Aarti Singh’s wedding also hinted that the bond, though strained, was never completely broken. As soon as photos and videos from the Laughter Chefs 3 shoot surfaced online, fans flooded social media with positive reactions. Many expressed relief and happiness at seeing the family reunited after such a long time.