“Dad’s Demise Brought Esha & Ahana Close To Us”, Bobby Deol Opens Up After Dharmendra’s Death

The passing of legendary actor Dharmendra has left an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema—and an even deeper one in the hearts of his family. Months after his demise, Bobby Deol has candidly spoken about the emotional aftermath, sharing his grief, regrets, and the unexpected ways in which loss has reshaped his life. In a heartfelt conversation with one of the media houses, Bobby Deol revealed the deep sense of emptiness he continues to grapple with.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol On Losing His Father

Reflecting on his relationship with his father, he admitted that one of his biggest regrets is not spending more time with him. He shared that he often finds himself wishing he had asked more questions, had more conversations, and simply been around his father more. This realization has profoundly changed how he now views relationships and priorities.

Bobby Deol

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Bobby emphasized that his father’s passing has completely transformed his outlook on life. According to him, the race for box office success, critical acclaim, and career milestones now feels insignificant compared to the value of family. He expressed that true success lies in the time spent with loved ones, not in fame or wealth. The actor also revealed that he frequently revisits his father’s old Instagram reels, finding comfort in watching him speak, laugh, and share his warmth with the world.

Bobby Deol

The loss has not only affected Bobby personally but has also brought about a noticeable change in his children. He shared that his sons have become more mature and emotionally aware, recognizing the fleeting nature of life. This collective grief has encouraged the entire family to spend more meaningful time together, strengthening their emotional connections in the process.

Bobby Deol

One of the most touching revelations from Bobby’s interview was how this tragic loss has brought him closer to his half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Bobby explained that while grief can sometimes lead to misunderstandings, since everyone processes loss differently, it ultimately unites families. He believes that, with time, healing will help them grow even closer and stronger as a unit.