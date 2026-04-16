Thalapathy Vijay’s Viral Rally Moment in Kanyakumari Sparks Buzz Amid Tamil Nadu Election Campaign

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay is currently making headlines as he actively campaigns for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. Known for his massive fan following and charismatic presence, Vijay’s recent bicycle rally in Kanyakumari has gone viral, but not for the reasons one might expect.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay Startled

During the rally, Vijay was seen riding a bicycle, smiling and waving to enthusiastic supporters lining the streets. The atmosphere was celebratory until a fan suddenly threw a floral garland toward him. Caught off guard by the unexpected gesture, Vijay appeared visibly startled. In a split-second reaction, seemingly fearing a potential security threat, he abandoned his bicycle and quickly moved away from the scene to ensure his safety.

Thalapathy Vijay

Also Read: ‘Samay, Who Samay?’, Ranveer Allahbadia Reacts to Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Jibes

The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral across social media platform X, sparking widespread discussion and mixed reactions from netizens. As expected, the internet wasted no time reacting. While some users poked fun at Vijay’s reaction, others defended his instincts, citing valid security concerns. One user joked that the video revealed Vijay’s dramatic side.

Thalapathy Vijay

Another pointed out that in a crowded political rally, any unidentified object could pose a threat, making his reaction understandable. A few even compared him to veteran superstar Rajinikanth, suggesting he could learn from his composure in public situations. Despite the humor, many acknowledged that public figures, especially those in politics, must remain cautious in large gatherings.

Thalapathy Vijay

With elections around the corner, Vijay has been actively engaging with voters through roadshows, rallies, and public appearances. His transition from cinema to politics continues to attract attention, making him one of the most talked-about figures in the current election season. Apart from politics, Vijay is also in the spotlight for his much-awaited film Jan Nayakan, which has been facing multiple hurdles.