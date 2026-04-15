‘I Hope You Get Desired Views’, Varun Dhawan Slams Content Creator Simran Bhatt Over Fake Review Allegation 

The excitement around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been steadily building ever since its first-look teaser dropped. Featuring Varun Dhawan in a vibrant avatar, the teaser has largely received positive reactions from fans. However, the buzz took an unexpected turn after a controversy involving a content creator went viral online.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Lashed Out At Content Creator

A social media creator, Simran Bhatt, shared a video on Instagram claiming she was approached by two individuals at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station and asked to give a scripted or fake review of the film’s teaser. According to Simran, the individuals allegedly told her they would guide her on what to say, even though she hadn’t watched the teaser at the time. She refused, questioning how a review could be authentic if it was pre-decided.

Simran Bhatt

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In her video, she also expressed shock, suggesting that such tactics, if true, reflected poorly on the film’s promotional approach. The video quickly gained traction and even caught the attention of Varun Dhawan himself, who was tagged in the post. The actor responded in the comments with a sharp remark, “I hope this video gets you the views you desire.”

Varun Dhawan

His response didn’t go unnoticed. Simran Bhatt replied back, stating that she does not rely on such controversies for views and is satisfied with her existing audience. The exchange between the actor and the creator has sparked intense debate online. Some users supported Varun Dhawan, calling his reply a sharp and fitting comeback. Others sided with Simran, arguing that her claim raises valid concerns about unethical promotional tactics.

Varun Dhawan

A section of users remained neutral, pointing out that there is no concrete evidence linking the alleged incident directly to the film’s official team. Despite the chatter, Varun Dhawan has not issued any further clarification on the matter. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film marks another collaboration between the father-son duo. Alongside Varun, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.