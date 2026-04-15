‘Samay, Who Samay?’, Ranveer Allahbadia Reacts to Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Jibes

The ongoing controversy between Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia has taken another interesting turn. After Samay’s explosive revelations in his stand-up special Still Alive, Ranveer has now responded, albeit in his own cryptic and indirect style. In Still Alive, Samay Raina didn’t hold back while addressing the controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia Took A Dig At Samay

The comedian spoke about the backlash, FIRs, and the infamous episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia. Samay claimed that Ranveer, popularly known as BeerBiceps, had repeated an objectionable question multiple times during the shoot. According to him, he edited out most instances, leaving just one in the final cut, which ultimately triggered massive outrage.

Samay Raina

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Throughout the special, Samay took several humorous digs at Ranveer, even jokingly blaming him for impacting his mental health and mocking his public persona. On April 11, Ranveer Allahbadia was spotted by paparazzi, where a seemingly casual interaction quickly caught attention online.

Ranveer Allahbadia

When a photographer mentioned Samay Raina, Ranveer responded with a wordplay, “Samay? who Samay? Time… our time. Our time is now.” The remark instantly went viral, with many interpreting it as a subtle dig at the comedian. Social media users were divided, some called it a clever roast, while others felt it was unnecessary or tone-deaf given the ongoing controversy.

Ranveer Allahbadia

In another video, Ranveer addressed the situation more calmly, without naming Samay directly. He spoke about positivity, humor, and maintaining a light-hearted outlook. He stated that appreciation naturally comes to him and emphasized the importance of staying positive and smiling, suggesting he prefers not to engage in direct confrontation. Meanwhile, Samay Raina’s special continues to fuel the conversation.