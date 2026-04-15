‘Battleground 2’ Creating Buzza After Abhishek Malhan & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Turns Heads Ahead of New Season 

The upcoming season of Battleground is already generating buzz even before its premiere, and it’s all thanks to a fiery yet entertaining exchange between Abhishek Malhan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Abhishek Malhan, who is set to host the new season, recently shared a video reacting to Priyanka’s earlier remark where she challenged him to roast her, suggesting that only those who truly know how to roast should attempt it.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka’s Head-On With Abhishek

Taking the challenge head-on, Abhishek responded with a humorous yet cheeky dig. Referring to Priyanka’s role in Naagin 7, he quipped, “Oh Ichchhadhari Naagin ji, I shall fulfill this wish of yours as well, just meet me on Battleground.” His witty comeback quickly went viral, sparking laughter and debate among fans.

Abhishek Malhan

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Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is reportedly joining Battleground Season 2 not just as a co-host but also as a mentor, alongside Abhishek Malhan and Rahul Choudhary. Their on-screen dynamic is already one of the most anticipated aspects of the show, with fans eager to see whether this banter translates into entertaining chemistry or a full-blown rivalry.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Both Abhishek and Priyanka come with strong reality TV credentials, Abhishek Malhan rose to fame on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he finished as the runner-up whi8le Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was among the top finalists of Bigg Boss 16. Their massive fan bases and outspoken personalities make this pairing even more exciting.

Abhishek Malhan

Many fans are loving the lighthearted roasting, calling it pure entertainment, however some believe this playful exchange could escalate into a major on-screen rivalry. Others are backing Priyanka, praising her confidence and bold attitude. Overall, the audience seems thrilled to see how this dynamic unfolds on the show. Apart from Battleground, Abhishek continues to engage fans through his popular YouTube content, while Priyanka is currently winning hearts with her performance in Naagin 7.