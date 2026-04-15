“It Was a Childish Decision”, Poonam Pandey Recalls 2011 World Cup Controversy of Announcing Stripping

Actress and model Poonam Pandey has once again opened up about one of the most controversial moments of her career, the statement she made during the 2011 Cricket World Cup that shocked the nation. Back in 2011, as cricket fever gripped the country, Poonam Pandey grabbed headlines by announcing that she would strip if India won the World Cup.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey Shocked Fans

While India national cricket team did go on to lift the trophy, her statement triggered massive backlash across social media and beyond. What many didn’t know at the time was the emotional and personal turmoil she faced behind closed doors. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Poonam admitted that her controversial remark stemmed from frustration and a desperate need for visibility in the industry.

Poonam Pandey

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Despite working with popular platforms like Kingfisher and Gladrags, she felt she wasn’t getting the opportunities she wanted. She confessed that she didn’t fully understand how the entertainment industry worked at the time and was experimenting with ways to get noticed, something she now acknowledges as a mistake.

Poonam Pandey

While the public backlash was intense, the reaction within her family was even more severe. Poonam revealed that her father learned about the controversy through a newspaper, and his reaction was immediate and furious. She recalled being slapped by her father, who felt she had brought shame to the family.

Poonam Pandey

Her family members questioned her actions and worried about their social reputation, even raising concerns about her future and marriage prospects. Poonam also shared that her mother reacted strongly, and the incident created a deeply distressing environment at home. As the controversy escalated, it also took a legal turn. Poonam admitted she was terrified at the time, facing multiple court cases and intense public scrutiny.