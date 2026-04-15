Rajesh Kumar Calls Out Bollywood ‘Insecurity’, Says Lead Stars Often Ignore Supporting Cast

Actor Rajesh Kumar has spoken about what he describes as a growing “class system” in Bollywood, claiming that lead actors often display insecurity towards supporting cast members and, in some cases, do not even acknowledge them on set.

In a recent interview, Kumar said that the film industry continues to operate in a hierarchy where the focus remains heavily on lead stars, while supporting actors are often sidelined. He noted that some prominent actors “won’t even look at you,” highlighting what he sees as a lack of basic interaction between lead and supporting performers.

Kumar pointed out that the issue becomes particularly visible during rehearsals and collaborative processes. According to him, earlier practices of working closely as a team have gradually diminished, with some lead actors avoiding engagement with the supporting cast altogether. He attributed this behaviour partly to insecurity, suggesting that certain stars may feel threatened by the talent of others on set.

The actor also spoke about how Bollywood remains largely star-driven, where lead actors are central to a film’s budget, promotions and visibility. While acknowledging that star power plays a crucial role in attracting audiences, Kumar emphasised that the success of a film ultimately depends on the collective effort of the entire cast.

He noted that supporting actors contribute significantly to storytelling and audience engagement, even though they may not receive equal recognition. According to Kumar, this imbalance often creates an environment where contributions from non-lead actors are undervalued despite being essential to the final product.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Kumar shared that he has encountered both ends of the spectrum in the industry. While some actors maintain distance, he also recalled working with professionals who encouraged collaboration and treated colleagues with respect.

He cited an interaction with veteran actor Dimple Kapadia as a contrasting example, describing her approach as grounded and inclusive. Kumar said such experiences demonstrate that a more collaborative and respectful environment is possible within the industry.

The actor’s remarks come amid broader conversations about hierarchy and working culture in Bollywood. Over the years, several industry insiders have raised concerns about the dominance of star culture and the challenges faced by supporting actors in gaining visibility and recognition.

Kumar also highlighted how ensemble-driven projects occasionally bring attention to the importance of a strong supporting cast. However, he suggested that such recognition remains limited and often does not translate into structural changes within the industry.

The discussion around hierarchy has resurfaced multiple times, particularly with the rise of content-driven cinema and digital platforms, where supporting actors often play more prominent roles. Despite this shift, Kumar indicated that traditional power dynamics continue to persist in mainstream film production.