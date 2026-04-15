Anniversary Love Pouring In! Kapoor & Bhatt Families Celebrate Alia Bhatt–Ranbir Kapoor With Heartfelt Wishes

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate another year of togetherness, their families made sure the day felt extra special with warm, affectionate wishes. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, continue to remain one of Bollywood’s most adored pairs.

Neetu Kapoor’s Sweet Blessing

Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, shared an unseen picture of the couple and penned a deeply emotional note, calling them her “heartbeats.” Her message reflected both pride and love for the duo, making fans gush over the family bond.

Soni Razdan Keeps It Warm & Simple

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, also joined in with a heartfelt wish. Sharing a cosy photo of the couple, she wrote a simple yet loving message wishing them a happy anniversary, proving that sometimes the simplest words say the most.

Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Joins the Celebration

Not to be left behind, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared an adorable picture, calling the couple “sweethearts” and sending her love on their special day.

Alia Post A Romantic Slide Show

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt herself shared intimate glimpses from their life together. Featuring moments from vacations, quiet conversations, and candlelight dinners. Her caption beautifully captured their journey, hinting at a love built on companionship and everyday magic.

Read about Alia Bhatt’s conversation with Sadhguru here.