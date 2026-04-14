Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Parenting Fears, Seeks Sadhguru’s Advice on Raising Daughter Raha

In a heartfelt and thought-provoking conversation, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt sat down with spiritual leader Sadhguru to discuss modern parenting challenges, the pressures of the internet age, and the ever-present fear of failure. The candid exchange has struck a chord with parents everywhere, especially as Alia shared her personal experiences raising her young daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Raha

Alia Bhatt’s Honest Confession

During the conversation, Alia opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of being a parent. Describing motherhood as a mix of joy and anxiety, she revealed that she often questions whether she is doing enough as a mother. She shared a relatable concern that many parents face, “Am I being a good mother?”

Alia Bhatt

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Her vulnerability resonated deeply, especially when she spoke about noticing early signs of competitiveness and fear of failure in her three-year-old daughter. According to Alia, little Raha already wants to win at everything and struggles to accept losing, sometimes insisting others must have cheated if they come first.

Alia Bhatt

Highlighting a growing issue in today’s fast-paced world, Alia pointed out how even young children are not immune to the fear of failure. With increasing exposure to competition and comparison, children often feel pressure to succeed from an early age. Alia explained how she gently tries to correct her daughter’s perspective, teaching her to accept outcomes gracefully.

Alia Bhatt

However, like many parents, she admitted that navigating these moments can be emotionally challenging. Responding to Alia’s concerns, Sadhguru offered a simple yet impactful perspective, “Worried parents do not make good parents.” He emphasized that anxiety in parents does more harm than good, as children can easily absorb that stress. Instead of overthinking, he encouraged parents to cultivate a sense of ease and balance.