“I Don’t Feel Anything Is Missing”, Shakti Mohan Gets Candid About Love, Marriage & Heartbreak at 40

Renowned dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan, who rose to fame after winning Dance India Dance 2, is once again making headlines, this time not for her moves, but for her refreshing honesty about life, relationships, and societal expectations. In a recent conversation with a youtuber, Shakti opened up about her personal choices, revealing why she has chosen not to marry or have children at the age of 40.

Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan Says Marriage Is Not Necessity

Addressing the constant questions around her marital status, Shakti shared that even her parents occasionally nudge her about settling down. She revealed, “My father recently asked if I’ve found someone, and my mother tells me, ‘At least get a boyfriend!’” However, Shakti made it clear that she feels completely fulfilled with her current life.

Shakti Mohan

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Managing her dance studio and thriving in her career, she believes that the idea of needing a partner is largely driven by societal conditioning. “I am thoroughly enjoying my work. I don’t feel like anything is missing. It’s just a societal mindset that you must have a partner,” she said.

Shakti Mohan

When asked about her relationship status, Shakti confirmed that she is single. More importantly, she spoke candidly about a topic many still hesitate to discuss, her decision not to have children. The choreographer admitted that she has never felt a maternal instinct and has never desired motherhood, challenging traditional expectations placed on women.

Shakti Mohan

She revealed that she has experienced heartbreak twice, but one particular relationship left a lasting scar, because of betrayal. “I was cheated on. I ended it immediately,” she shared. Despite her firm decision, she recalled how her mother initially encouraged her to reconsider, pointing out that it had been a long-term relationship and that her partner seemed like a good boy.