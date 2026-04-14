“We Don’t Like Each Other”, Piyush Mishra Gets Blunt About Anurag Kashyap & Naseeruddin Shah 

Actor, singer, and lyricist Piyush Mishra is known as much for his artistic brilliance as for his unapologetically candid personality. The 64-year-old recently made headlines after opening up about his strained equations with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and his remarks are as direct as they come.

Piyush Mishra

Anurag and I Don’t Get Along

In a recent interview with a podcaster, Piyush didn’t hold back while speaking about his equation with Anurag, with whom he worked on the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur. With a touch of humor and blunt honesty, he said, “Anurag and I don’t get along. I have a strong aversion to him. He talks too much.”

Piyush Mishra

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Despite their differences, Piyush admitted that professionally, they function smoothly. According to him, both understand their craft well enough to collaborate effectively on set, even if personal conversations are best avoided. When asked to pick between Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali, Piyush had a clear favorite.

Piyush Mishra

“Imtiaz Ali, any day. He’s an excellent director and writes brilliant scripts. I feel a sense of satisfaction working with him,” he shared. The actor has collaborated with Imtiaz on films like Rockstar and Tamasha, both known for their emotional depth and memorable storytelling. While acknowledging Anurag’s talent, Piyush also critiqued his outspoken nature, suggesting that it often leads to unnecessary trouble.

Piyush Mishra

Piyush was equally straightforward when discussing his relationship with Naseeruddin Shah, with whom he worked in Maqbool. “He doesn’t like me, and I don’t like him,” Piyush stated matter-of-factly. Rather than seeing this as a conflict, he views it as a practical arrangement of two people who don’t get along simply choose not to interact. According to him, that mutual understanding eliminates the need for unnecessary conversation.