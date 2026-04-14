Mangeshkar Family to Build Asia’s Largest Hospital After Asha Bhosle & Lata Ji’s Demise

The legendary legacy of India’s most iconic musical family is set to be honored in a monumental way. Following the passing of Asha Bhosle, her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar has announced an ambitious plan, to build what could become Asia’s largest hospital in memory of both Asha and her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar Family To Build Hospital

Speaking to the media after the singer’s demise, Hridaynath revealed that a large plot of land has already been secured for the project. The proposed medical institution is expected to be developed on a massive scale and may be named either the Lata-Asha Institute of Medical Sciences or the Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Ayurvidya Sansthan.

Asha Bhosle

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“We are striving to make this the largest hospital in Asia. The land has already been acquired, and the rest we leave to God,” he shared. This initiative aims to extend the family’s legacy beyond music, into public service and healthcare, impacting millions of lives. In addition to the hospital, Hridaynath Mangeshkar also revealed plans for a dedicated museum celebrating the extraordinary contribution of the Mangeshkar family to Indian music.

Lata Mangeshkar

The museum is expected to showcase rare memorabilia and offer interactive experiences for visitors, including opportunities to learn music, making it both a cultural archive and an educational hub. Amid these developments, grief continues to ripple through the family.

Asha Bhosle

Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, shared an emotional message on social media following the loss of her beloved grandmother. Clearly overwhelmed, Zanai wrote, “I am so overwhelmed with emotion right now that it is difficult to express my feelings in words… For all the love and respect everyone has shown my grandmother, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”