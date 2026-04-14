‘I Love Sleeping, Feels Like Resting Always’, Alia Bhatt Amazed Sadhuguru With Her Love for Sleep

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently had an engaging and philosophical conversation with spiritual leader Sadhguru and what began as a light discussion about sleep quickly turned into a deeper reflection on life, stress, and true vitality. During the interaction, Alia candidly admitted her fondness for sleep, revealing that she typically enjoys a solid 8 to 9 hours of rest every day.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt on Her Sleeping Pattern

“I actually love sleeping. Even after a full night’s sleep, sometimes I feel like resting a bit more,” she shared, echoing a sentiment many can relate to after a long, tiring day. However, Sadhguru’s response caught her off guard. Calculating her sleep time, he pointed out that it takes up nearly one-quarter of the day and asked a striking question, “Then when exactly do you live?”

Alia Bhatt

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This conversation took place in Chennai during an event organized by the Jain International Trade Organization, and it quickly shifted from casual banter to a deeper exploration of life’s priorities. Sadhguru shared that he personally sleeps only four to five hours a day, a habit he adopted after an accident. For him, reducing sleep is not about deprivation but about creating more time to experience life.

Alia Bhatt

He challenged a commonly held belief, explaining that people don’t truly love sleep itself.“In deep sleep, you are not even aware of your existence. What you enjoy is the restfulness it brings,” he clarified. Taking the discussion further, Sadhguru questioned why people feel so exhausted in the first place.

Alia Bhatt

According to him, the real issue lies in how much stress individuals accumulate throughout the day, only to later seek recovery through sleep. “Why do we push ourselves to such exhaustion and then look for relief?” he implied, urging a more balanced and conscious way of living. The conversation also touched upon Alia’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, whom Sadhguru described as exceptionally joyful.