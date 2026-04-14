Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Feared Vidya Balan for 6 Years After Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming horror-fantasy film Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. During a recent promotional event in Delhi, the actor shared a surprising and amusing anecdote about his son, Aarav Kumar and it involves none other than Vidya Balan.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s Revelation

In a candid chat with one of the media houses, Akshay revealed that his son remained terrified of Vidya Balan for nearly six years after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Recalling the incident, Akshay shared that Aarav was deeply affected by Vidya’s portrayal of the haunting character Manjulika in the film.

Akshay Kumar

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“After watching the film, my son was scared of Vidya for six years. Whenever she came home, he wouldn’t meet her or even look at her,” Akshay said. According to him, Aarav couldn’t separate the actor from the real character, often imagining glimpses of Manjulika in Vidya Balan herself. Vidya Balan’s performance as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is widely regarded as one of the most chilling portrayals in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar

The psychological thriller revolved around a mysterious haunting that was later revealed to be rooted in a mental health condition. Her intense expressions, classical dance sequences, and haunting presence left a lasting impact, not just on audiences, but apparently on young Aarav as well.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay also shared how he tried to help his son overcome this fear. “I kept telling him that she is not Manjulika, she is Vidya Balan, a very good person. But he never really believed it,” he admitted. Despite his efforts, the fear lingered for years, showing just how powerful storytelling and performances can be on young minds.