Monalisa’s Funny Video on Spiritual Orator Aniruddhacharya Maharaj’s Advice Goes Viral

Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is once again grabbing attention on social media, this time for a hilarious video that has left fans in splits. The actress recently shared a clip inspired by Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, known for his witty and light-hearted takes on relationship advice. In the video posted on Instagram, Monalisa is seen lip-syncing to a humorous question-answer session featuring Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

Monalisa

Monalisa’s Funny Video

The actress perfectly matches her expressions to the dialogue, making the clip even more entertaining. The video revolves around a common marital concern, “My husband gets angry very quickly.” In response, Maharaj humorously suggests that whenever the husband gets angry, the wife should simply sing the Bollywood line Mile ho tum humko, bade naseebon se.

Monalisa

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According to him, this would instantly calm the situation. Monalisa’s reaction, an exaggerated look of surprise followed by a smile, adds to the comic effect, making the video highly shareable. Sharing the clip, Monalisa captioned it, “Don’t take tension; only give it!”, a line that perfectly complements the playful tone of the video.

Monalisa

The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section. Many praised Monalisa’s comic timing and expressive face. One user wrote that her expressions alone are enough to make anyone laugh, while another joked that no one could possibly stay angry with a wife like her. Several fans also appreciated Aniruddhacharya Maharaj’s humorous yet relatable advice, calling it both entertaining and insightful.

Monalisa

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj is widely known for blending spirituality with humor. His unique style of answering serious relationship questions with light-hearted examples, often including Bollywood song references, makes his content highly engaging and widely shared online. For those unfamiliar, Monalisa’s real name is Antara Biswas. She is one of the most prominent faces in Bhojpuri cinema, having worked in over 125 films.