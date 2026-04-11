Delnaaz Irani Opens Up on Divorce From Rajeev Paul, Says “I Chose Peace Over Alimony”

Popular film and television actress Delnaaz Irani has candidly spoken about her divorce from ex-husband Rajeev Paul, revealing emotional details about their separation and her decision to prioritize peace over financial claims. Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul tied the knot in 1998 after meeting on the sets of the TV show Parivartan in 1993.

Delnaaz Irani

Delnaaz Irani Opted Out of Alimony

However, their marriage faced challenges over time, eventually leading to their separation in 2010. Their divorce was officially finalized in 2012 after 14 years of marriage. Interestingly, Delnaaz revealed that while their split became public in 2010, the relationship had started deteriorating much earlier behind closed doors. In an interview with one of the media houses Delnaaz opened up about the emotional struggles in her marriage.

Delnaaz Irani

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She shared that despite multiple discussions about their issues, her efforts were not fully acknowledged. According to the actress, one of the major reasons behind the breakdown of the relationship was a lack of appreciation. She expressed that her partner took her for granted and did not realize the seriousness of the situation until it was too late.

Delnaaz Irani

Coming from a middle-class Parsi family, Delnaaz also highlighted that divorce was never something she had imagined for herself. She spoke about how her upbringing shaped her belief in long-lasting marriages, making the separation even more emotionally challenging.

Delnaaz Irani

One of the most striking revelations from Delnaaz Irani’s interview was her decision not to seek alimony. She emphasized that her mental peace was far more important than engaging in a prolonged legal battle. “I didn’t receive a single thing,” she shared, adding that the divorce process was particularly difficult as both partners were not on the same page regarding the separation.