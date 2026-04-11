Aayush Sharma Reveals Father Compared Him to Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra While Rejecting His Acting Dream

Actor Aayush Sharma recently opened up about the struggles he faced while pursuing a career in Bollywood, revealing how his father initially opposed his decision to become an actor. In a candid interview, Aayush shared that his journey was far from easy and included financial hardships, self-doubt, and strong family resistance.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma’s Father Trolled Him

Before entering films, Aayush Sharma had moved to Mumbai to pursue a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) degree at Jai Hind College. He lived in a rented apartment in Bandra, but his lack of focus on academics soon became a major issue. With an attendance of just 9%, the college informed his father, Anil Sharma, who immediately came to Mumbai. The situation left his family disappointed, as they had high expectations from him.

Aayush Sharma

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When Aayush revealed his dream of becoming an actor, his father reacted strongly. Comparing him to legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, he dismissed the idea outright. According to Aayush, his father criticized his personality, looks, and voice, saying he didn’t have what it takes to succeed in films.

Aayush Sharma

He even advised him to return to Himachal Pradesh and focus on running a business instead. Following the disagreement, Aayush Sharma stopped receiving financial support from his family. Despite having some savings, he eventually reached a point where he had only ₹20 left. At this crucial moment, a close friend stepped in and transferred ₹50,000 to his account, giving him the support he needed to continue pursuing his dream.

Aayush Sharma

In a surprising revelation, Aayush shared that he once returned home and asked his father for ₹10 crore to launch his acting career. However, his father refused, using a sharp analogy to express his doubts. It was only after his grandfather intervened and convinced the family that Aayush finally got the opportunity to step into the film industry.