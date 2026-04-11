Sunil Grover Turns Cricketer Rohit Sharma in Viral Video, Fans Say “Looks More Like Bumrah!”

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover is once again winning the internet with his unmatched mimicry skills. Known for completely immersing himself into every character, Grover has now taken on the avatar of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, and the result is both hilarious and impressive. In a video currently circulating on social media, Sunil Grover can be seen perfectly mimicking Rohit Sharma’s body language, walking style, and way of speaking.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover’s Rohit Sharma Look Goes Viral

Dressed in the Indian cricket team jersey, the actor effortlessly transforms into the cricketer for an advertisement shoot. From his posture to his casual conversation style, Grover’s attention to detail has left fans amazed. However, the twist in the video adds to the humor, during the shoot, he forgets his lines, creating a comic situation.

Sunil Grover

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The funniest moment comes at the end of the video when the real Rohit Sharma is seen casually watching Satyara on Netflix and wonders if he had an ad shoot scheduled that day. This unexpected twist highlights the confusion and adds a layer of comedy that fans absolutely loved. While many praised Sunil Grover’s mimicry, fans had a hilarious take in the comments section.

Sunil Grover

Several users joked that instead of Rohit Sharma, he resembled Jasprit Bumrah more. Comments like “Paaji, you look more like Bumrah!” and “Bro, this is Bumrah, not Rohit!” flooded the post. Others appreciated his talent, calling him a walking AI capable of imitating anyone with perfection.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover has long been celebrated for his versatility. From mimicking Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and singer Udit Narayan to creating original comic characters, Grover has built a unique identity in the entertainment industry. He has been a key part of The Great Indian Kapil Show and earlier shows hosted by Kapil Sharma, where his characters like Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati became iconic.