Samay Raina’s Father’s Reaction to His Show “Still Alive” Leaves Audience in Splits

Comedian Samay Raina is trending once again, this time for his stand-up special Still Alive. The comic not only addressed major controversies surrounding his show India’s Got Latent but also shared a hilarious and heartwarming moment involving his parents that has gone viral on social media.

Samay Raina

Viral Video of Samay Raina With His Parents

Samay Raina recently posted a video on Instagram featuring his parents joining him on stage during Still Alive. The clip captures a special moment where the comedian reads out a late-night message he had sent to his father, along with the witty reply he received. The anecdote instantly struck a chord with the audience, leading to loud laughter during the show.

Samay Raina

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Recalling the incident, Samay Raina shared that he had texted his father at around 4 AM, inviting him to the show while also warning him about the use of profanity. He told his father that although there were some explicit jokes, they were still milder compared to his previous special Dhurandhar. His hesitation in inviting his father made the moment even more relatable for fans.

Samay Raina

Samay’s father responded in a way that left everyone in splits. He mentioned that he had already watched shows like Dhurandhar, The Family Man, and even Ba***d’s of Bollywood, implying that he was well-prepared for any level of content. The response had the audience roaring with laughter, turning the moment into one of the highlights of the show.

Samay Raina

Beyond the humor, the moment also carried emotional weight. Samay Raina revealed that his father genuinely enjoyed the Still Alive special and expressed pride in his son’s work. During the 90-minute set, Samay also touched upon personal topics, including his bond with his parents, even getting emotional at certain points. In Still Alive, Samay Raina also addressed the controversies linked to India’s Got Latent. The show had sparked backlash over its use of dark humor and explicit jokes.