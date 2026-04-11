Randeep Hooda Reveals The Meaning of Daughter’s Name ‘Nyomica’ One Month After Birth, Shares First Glimpse

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has delighted fans by sharing the first glimpse of his baby girl, exactly one month after stepping into fatherhood. The actor also revealed the name of his daughter, marking the special milestone with an emotional social media post alongside his wife Lin Laishram.

Randeep Hooda and Lin

Randeep Hooda Introduces Daughter Nyomica

As their daughter completed her first month, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram chose the occasion to introduce her to the world. The couple revealed that they have named their little one Nyomica Hooda, a name that instantly resonated with them. Sharing their emotions, the couple wrote that naming their daughter was a deeply special and heartfelt moment.

Randeep Hooda’s Post

Also Read: Monalisa–Farman Marriage Case Takes Serious Turn As POCSO Case Filed Against Farman

The moment they heard the name Nyomica, they felt it was perfect for their child. Along with a glimpse of their newborn, they captioned the post, “The new center of our universe, Nyomica Hooda.” The couple also shared the beautiful meaning behind their daughter’s name. According to them, Nyomika signifies Divine Grace, Freedom, and Limitlessness, like the sky.

Randeep Hooda

Interestingly, the name was suggested by Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda, making it even more meaningful for the family. Randeep and Lin expressed how the past month has completely transformed their lives. They described this new phase as beautiful, fulfilling, and dreamlike.

Randeep Hooda

The couple shared that they are cherishing every moment with their daughter, embracing both the big milestones and the smallest memories as new parents. Soon after the announcement, several celebrities from the film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan, and Sophie Choudry extended their warm wishes to the couple.