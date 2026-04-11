“Why Is She Doing It”, Karishma Tanna’s Pregnancy Workout Video Sparks Debate Online

Actress Karishma Tanna is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time, and she’s already making headlines during this special phase of her life. The 42-year-old star recently shared a workout video on social media that has gone viral, leaving fans both inspired and concerned.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna’s Fitness Routine During Pregnancy

In the now-trending video, Karishma Tanna can be seen working out at the gym, confidently performing chest exercises using heavy dumbbells. Her baby bump is clearly visible, yet she continues her fitness routine with dedication. The actress even included a few deadlifts in her session, an aspect that surprised many viewers. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Karishma wrote, “Let’s work out! I used to miss posting gym videos. Do you miss them too?” Her post quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions from fans and followers. A large section of social media users praised Karishma Tanna for staying active during pregnancy.

Karishma Tanna

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Many called her an inspiration for expectant mothers, highlighting the importance of maintaining fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Supporters applauded her confidence and discipline, noting that staying active, when done safely can be beneficial during pregnancy.

Karishma Tanna

However, not everyone agreed with her approach. Several users expressed concern over the intensity of her workout routine. Some advised her to avoid lifting heavy weights and to prioritize her baby’s safety. Comments ranged from cautionary advice to outright criticism. One user urged her not to take unnecessary risks at this stage of life, while others questioned the need for such intense workouts during pregnancy, especially for a first-time mother in her 40s.

Karishma Tanna

On April 6, Karishma Tanna announced her pregnancy with husband Varun Bangera through a heartfelt social media post. The couple revealed that they are expecting their baby in August 2026. Karishma married Varun Bangera, a businessman, on February 5, 2022. The couple first met in 2018, and their relationship blossomed over time. Varun proposed to Karishma in Dubai, and after their engagement, the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.