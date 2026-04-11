OTT Show TribeVerse Promo Sparks Buzz, To Be Hosted By Khushboo Patani & Abhishek Malhan

A brand-new reality show, TribeVerse, is all set to premiere on OTT, and its high-energy promo has already created a stir online. Featuring intense survival challenges and social media influencers, the show will begin streaming on JioHotstar from April 17. The recently released promo of TribeVerse offers a glimpse into the rugged and adventurous format of the show.

TribeVerse

New Show Hosted By Khushboo and Abhishek

A total of 16 contestants will face not only competitive tasks but also the harsh realities of daily survival in the wilderness of Nagaland. From swimming challenges to the struggle of lighting fire using traditional methods like wood, the show promises a mix of physical endurance and survival skills. What sets TribeVerse apart is its concept, contestants will live alongside one of Nagaland’s most formidable, warrior-centric tribes, adding authenticity and cultural depth to the experience.

TribeVerse

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The show is hosted by Khushboo Patani and Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan. For Khushboo, this marks her debut in the entertainment industry, making the project even more special. Known for her strong social media presence, Khushboo Patani is admired for promoting fitness and women’s self-defense.

Khushboo Patani

A former Indian Army officer who served for 12 years and retired with the rank of Major, she has inspired many through her journey from Bareilly to the armed forces and now into the world of entertainment. Ever since the promo dropped, TribeVerse has been drawing comparisons with the reality series The Tribe, which premiered in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

Abhishek Malhan

The Tribe featured well-known social media personalities such as Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srishti Porri, Aryana Gandhi, and Hardik Zaveri. Set in the wilderness of Los Angeles, the show combined influencer culture with survival-based tasks and quickly gained popularity. With a similar influencer-driven concept and survival theme, TribeVerse is naturally being compared to The Tribe. However, its Indian setting and cultural integration may give it a unique edge.