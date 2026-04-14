Tejasswi Prakash Dismisses Wedding Buzz With Karan Kundrra, Says ‘Not Happening Anytime Soon’

Actor Tejasswi Prakash has addressed ongoing speculation about her marriage to boyfriend Karan Kundrra, making it clear that wedding plans are not on the cards in the near future.

The actor recently reacted to persistent rumours suggesting that the couple, popularly known as “TejRan” among fans, might soon tie the knot. Responding to the buzz, Tejasswi dismissed the speculation with a light-hearted remark, saying that a wedding is “not happening anytime soon.”

The statement comes amid renewed chatter about their relationship, which has frequently been in the spotlight since the duo met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Their on-screen chemistry during the show translated into a real-life relationship, quickly gaining them a strong fan following.

Over the years, Tejasswi and Karan have remained one of television’s most talked-about couples, often making joint appearances at events and featuring together on reality shows. Their public outings and social media presence have repeatedly fuelled speculation about their future plans, including marriage.

The latest round of rumours gained traction after fans noticed their continued closeness and frequent collaborations. However, Tejasswi’s recent clarification indicates that the couple is not rushing into marriage despite ongoing interest from fans and media.

Earlier as well, Karan Kundrra had responded to similar rumours with humour, suggesting that such speculation tends to resurface periodically. His remarks hinted that the couple is aware of the buzz but does not take it seriously.

Tejasswi, in her recent interaction, also spoke about working with Karan, noting that collaborating professionally allows them to explore new aspects of their relationship. The two have shared screen space in shows like Lock Upp and Laughter Chefs, further strengthening their public image as a couple.

Despite the ongoing speculation, both actors have maintained that they are focused on their individual careers as well as their relationship, without setting a timeline for marriage.

Tejasswi is currently active across television and digital platforms, with projects including her recent OTT show Psycho Saiyaan. Meanwhile, Karan continues to host and appear in reality shows, maintaining a strong presence in the entertainment industry.

The couple’s relationship, which began in 2021, has consistently attracted public attention, with fans closely following their journey.

Tejasswi’s latest remarks appear to put an end, at least for now, to speculation about an imminent wedding. However, given their popularity and continued visibility, discussions around their relationship are likely to persist.