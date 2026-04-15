Farhan Akhtar Pays Special Tribute to Asha Bhosle at College Fest, Crowd Grooves to Dum Maaro Dum

Popular singer Farhan Akhtar recently attended a college festival, where he honoured legendary singer Asha Bhosle. During the event, he performed her famous song Dum Maro Dum, entertaining the audience. His tribute showed respect for her contribution to music and created an exciting and memorable experience for everyone present there.

Music legend Asha Bhosle has passed away, leaving the industry and the nation in deep sorrow. People everywhere are remembering her and offering heartfelt tributes. At a recent college festival, singer Farhan Akhtar created a special moment that went beyond music, touching the audience emotionally and reminding everyone of her lasting influence. Her legacy will continue to inspire future artists.

Farhan Akhtar Honours Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle With a Heartfelt Tribute Message

Famous for his lively performances, Farhan stopped during his concert to honour legendary singer Asha Bhosle. He later shared this feeling in a recent Instagram post, where he expressed his respect and appreciation to all fans in simple, heartfelt words. “In memory of the legend Asha Bhosle. Last night we all gathered together to pay tribute to Asha ji.”

He added that the audio recording was not very clear, yet it was wonderful to witness thousands of students expressing their love and respect for his music. He said that celebrating his life and work is the most beautiful and meaningful way to remember him forever with admiration and gratitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

In the shared photos, a picture of Asha Bhosle appears at the concert. Farhan Akhtar also performed one of her famous songs, Dum Maro Dum, for the audience. His performance filled the atmosphere with excitement and energy. The audience loved it and showed their feelings with loud applause. This tribute shows that legendary artists like Asha Bhosle still inspire and influence performers of every generation, keeping their music alive and meaningful for people across different ages and backgrounds today even now.

Farhan Akhtar’s post got reactions from fans and celebrities. Janhvi Bhosale shared a heart emoji, while Sabyasachi Pataudi expressed love through social media and in the comments section, showing support and appreciation for the post and its message overall clearly.

The Nation Grieves the Loss of Asha Bhosle

Meanwhile, the nation continues to mourn the passing of Asha Bhosle, who was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on April 12. Wrapped in the tricolour, her final rites included a gun salute by Mumbai Police, as fans, political leaders, and film industry members gathered to pay their last respects during the solemn ceremony held.

Farhan Akhtar’s Work Front

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 120 Bahadur and is now getting ready for his next big project, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. He continues to manage his career by working as an actor, director, and singer, balancing all these roles while staying active in the entertainment industry.