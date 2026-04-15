Ranveer Allahbadia Calls Juhi Bhatt His Girlfriend In Front of Paparazzi, Read To Know Who She Is!

The personal life of Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps has once again become a hot topic on social media. Exactly a year after his much-talked-about breakup with TV actress Nikki Sharma, fresh rumors about a new relationship are making waves online. Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma were reportedly in a relationship between 2020 and 2024, though they largely kept things private.

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer and Nikki’s Relationship

Nikki, known for her role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, rarely spoke publicly about their bond. Their relationship came into the spotlight in December 2024 after a dramatic incident during a Goa vacation. The duo reportedly got into trouble while swimming in the sea and had to be rescued, an event that quickly grabbed headlines and confirmed their closeness.

Ranveer and Nikki

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However, just a few months later, things took a turn. In early 2025, Nikki shared cryptic social media posts hinting at emotional distress, fueling breakup rumors. Soon after, the couple unfollowed each other, effectively confirming their split and leaving fans heartbroken. Now, in 2026, speculation is rife that Ranveer has found love again, this time with actress Juhi Bhatt.



Juhi Bhatt and Ranveer

The rumors gained momentum after the two were spotted together at the iconic Wankhede Stadium during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a viral clip, Ranveer can reportedly be heard referring to Juhi as his girlfriend, instantly sending fans into a frenzy. Adding fuel to the fire, eagle-eyed users also pointed out that the two had previously shared photos of identical rangolis during Diwali, hinting that the relationship may have been brewing for a while.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi

Juhi Bhatt is an emerging talent in the entertainment industry with a diverse creative background. Based in Mumbai, she is an actress, trained dancer, and digital creator. She began her journey with training in Kathak and contemporary dance before transitioning into film marketing. Driven by her passion for acting, she actively pursued theater, workshops, and auditions to build her craft. Juhi has appeared in several commercials and gained recognition on OTT platforms.