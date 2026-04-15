“A Masterpiece of Stand-Up Comedy”, Archana Puran Singh & Parmeet Sethi Praise Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’

Stand-up comedy continues to reach new heights in India, and comedian Samay Raina is right at the forefront of this wave. His latest special Still Alive has struck a chord with audiences and now, it has also earned glowing praise from veteran actress Archana Puran Singh and actor-director Parmeet Sethi. In a recent family viewing session, Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, their son Aryamann Sethi, and his partner Yogita Bihani sat down together to watch Still Alive.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana and Parmeet Praised Samay

The nearly 90-minute performance left them deeply impressed. Archana couldn’t contain her excitement, calling the show incredible and labeling Samay Raina a rockstar. She praised his ability to hold the audience’s attention throughout, blending humor with emotional depth.

Archana Puran Singh

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Parmeet Sethi was equally enthusiastic, going a step further by calling Still Alive perhaps the finest stand-up show he has ever seen. He highlighted the absence of any dull moments and described Samay as a master craftsman of comedy. Their appreciation reflects a growing recognition of stand-up as a powerful storytelling medium, not just for laughs, but for meaningful, emotional narratives.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana emphasized that what sets Samay apart is his ability to seamlessly transition between humor and heartfelt moments. According to her, the true brilliance of a comedian lies in evoking both laughter and emotion, and Still Alive achieves exactly that. Echoing this sentiment, Aryamann Sethi revealed that he was already familiar with some of the material, as Samay had shared parts of his journey during a home visit.

Samay Raina

He noted that the way Samay articulated his experiences, especially the difficult phases and left a lasting impact. In Still Alive, Samay Raina also opens up about the challenges he faced last year, including the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. He candidly discusses the editing process and explains why he chose to retain certain jokes despite potential backlash.