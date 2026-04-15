Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry Of Sexual Assault, Singer Denies Claims As ‘Dangerous Lies’

Actor Ruby Rose has accused pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault, alleging that the incident took place nearly two decades ago at a nightclub in Melbourne. The claim, made through a series of posts on social media, has sparked widespread attention, with Perry strongly denying the allegations.

Rose, known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman, stated that the alleged incident occurred when she was in her early twenties. She claimed that it took her years to publicly speak about the experience, citing the emotional impact and trauma associated with it.

In her posts, Rose described the alleged encounter at Melbourne’s Spice Market nightclub, detailing what she said was inappropriate and non-consensual behaviour. She also said that the incident had a long-lasting effect on her mental health and that she had struggled to come forward earlier.

The allegations gained traction after Rose commented on a social media post related to Katy Perry, prompting further disclosures from her about the incident. She later elaborated on her claims, stating that the experience had been difficult to process and that speaking out was part of her healing journey.

Responding to the accusations, a representative for Katy Perry issued a strong denial, calling the claims “categorically false” and describing them as “dangerous, reckless lies.” The statement also suggested that Rose has a history of making similar public allegations, which have previously been disputed.

The controversy has unfolded against the backdrop of renewed discussions around past interactions between the two. Reports indicate that Rose and Perry had earlier been involved in a public disagreement on social media, though Rose has maintained that her current claims are not linked to any prior exchanges.

Following the public exchange, Rose indicated that she had taken steps towards formal action, including approaching authorities regarding the matter. In some statements, she said she had filed reports and would not be able to comment further due to the ongoing process.

Authorities in Australia have acknowledged that a complaint related to the case has been received and is under review, though details remain limited. The matter is currently being handled by relevant investigative teams, with no further official comment issued.

Meanwhile, Perry has not addressed the allegations directly in her own words but shared a social media post referencing resilience and healing, which some have interpreted as an indirect response to the situation.

The development has generated mixed reactions online, with supporters of both individuals weighing in on the claims and denial. The case also adds to ongoing conversations globally about how allegations of misconduct are addressed, particularly when they emerge years after the alleged incident.