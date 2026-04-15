Rashmika Mandanna Skipped Bridal Glam, Got Ready With Vijay Deverakonda in 90 Minutes

Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding makeup was completed in a joyful 90-minute session, focusing on a fresh, minimal look, as shared by her makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar. Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were married in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur in February this year. Their wedding pictures quickly went viral on social media, with fans admiring her natural beauty.

In a recent podcast with Masoom Minawala, Tanvi Chemburkar revealed that Rashmika chose simplicity over a heavy traditional bridal style and was ready in just ninety minutes, highlighting elegance, comfort, and confidence on her special day during the celebrations there.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Makeup Artist Shares Details About Her Wedding Look

Tanvi, who has worked with Rashmika for four years, said she never expected Rashmika’s wedding look to go viral. She added that the response surprised her greatly and exceeded expectations. “When we were discussing what she wanted to do, because we keep creating so many looks, she wanted to keep it super clean. I was like, really? It’s your wedding day, don’t you want to add kohl? She was very clear that she wanted to keep it very true to how she looks. But I didn’t think at all that it would get so much appreciation, and she then said, ‘See, I told you, keeping it minimal would help.’”

Tanvi shared that Rashmika had a clear vision for her hair and makeup, making the process enjoyable despite being hectic. She said she had a great time working on her looks and appreciated Rashmika’s clarity and creative input throughout the experience. “She was radiating with so much joy. She had an event even the previous evening, so she had not slept enough.

So she came cut-to-cut, and she was like, ‘Guys, you have just 40 mins to get me ready,’ but we took an hour. Overall, she took only one and a half hours to get fully ready from top to bottom. But she was so happy, even while walking down the aisle, you could see that excitement on her face, that’s why she looked the way she did.”

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding

Rashmika and Vijay had long been rumoured to be dating but never officially confirmed their relationship publicly. They quietly got engaged in September last year and revealed their relationship only in February when they shared news of their upcoming wedding. The pair tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate yet grand ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in March, attended by stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and Karan Johar. The event was truly star-studded. They also celebrated with fans through a meet-and-greet in Hyderabad, where they interacted warmly and even served them food personally and joyfully together during the special occasion.