Meryl Streep Teases Karan Johar, Says ‘You Need New Glasses’ In Viral Tokyo Interaction

A light-hearted exchange between Meryl Streep and Karan Johar has gone viral, with the Oscar-winning actor joking that the filmmaker “needs a new prescription” during a recent interaction in Tokyo.

The moment took place when Johar sat down with Streep and Anne Hathaway as part of promotional activities for their upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2. The conversation, marked by humour and admiration, quickly gained traction online after clips surfaced on social media.

During the interaction, Johar praised both actors for their ageless appearances, expressing surprise at how they seemed unchanged nearly two decades after the original The Devil Wears Prada. Referring to their youthful looks, he described it as a “Benjamin Button phenomenon,” drawing laughter from those present.

Streep, known for her sharp wit, responded instantly with a playful jab, telling Johar, “You need a new prescription,” while pointing at his glasses. The remark prompted laughter in the room, with Hathaway also joining in, turning the moment into one of the highlights of the interaction.

Johar responded in a similarly humorous tone, clarifying that the glasses he was wearing were only for style, adding that his actual reading glasses were elsewhere. The exchange continued in a light-hearted manner, reflecting the relaxed and candid atmosphere of the conversation.

The interaction marked a notable moment for Johar, who has often spoken about his admiration for Streep. He described meeting her as a surreal experience, calling it an “out-of-body” moment and reiterating his long-standing appreciation for her work.

Beyond the humorous exchange, the discussion also touched upon the return of The Devil Wears Prada franchise after nearly two decades. Streep spoke about how the sequel reflects changes in the world, particularly the influence of digital media, while Hathaway shared her experience of revisiting her character with a renewed perspective.

The conversation also explored the role of fashion in storytelling, a central theme of the film. Streep noted that her interest lies more in how clothing defines character rather than in fashion trends themselves, while Hathaway credited the original film with shaping her relationship with fashion.

Johar later shared his experience on social media, expressing admiration for both actors and describing Streep as an “icon.” The interaction has since resonated with fans, particularly in India, where Johar’s admiration for Hollywood cinema is well known.

The viral moment adds to a series of widely shared clips from the Tokyo promotional event, including Johar’s candid reactions and fan-like enthusiasm while interacting with the actors.