Why Has Rajkummar Rao Not Yet Done Rs 350 Crore Film? Toaster Actor Answers- Read Here!

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently spoke in an interview with Zoom and shared why he has not done a 350 crore film yet. His new film Toaster features Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee, who play important roles in the story and support the main character throughout the film for all viewers. Rajkummar Rao’s new film Toaster released on Netflix on April 15. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. It has received mixed to positive reactions from audiences.

Before its release, the cast spoke in an exclusive interview with Zoom about the film, their journey in the industry, and their struggles. During the conversation, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he had turned down several big-budget films. He also shared the reasons for refusing those offers, explaining his choices and focus on meaningful roles rather than only large scale commercial projects in his career.

Rajkummar Rao Opens Up About Turning Down Big-Budget Films

During a conversation, we asked Rajkummar Rao why he avoids big budget films and prefers content driven movies. He replied that strong stories and meaningful roles matter more to him. “Honestly, it is not about the budget. I have been offered big-budget films, but if the story is not there, budget doesn’t matter. It’s the story and content that matter. When we did the first part of Stree, the budget was peanuts. It was nothing. But now, look at what that film did.”

Rajkummar gave an example of Stree, explaining that its first installment performed extremely well at the box office and was a major commercial success film. “Stree 2 was made after the huge success of Part 1. It was way more budgeted than Part 1. But look what it did again. The budget has nothing to do with the film being successful or not. It is simply the basis of the film.”

He also gave an example of a Hollywood film, Paranormal Activity, and said something simple. “Part 1 was made for 60,000 USD. That film did wonders at the box office.” Sanya Malhotra agreed with what Rajkummar Rao said: that the story is the real hero of the film. She said, “When a film does good, none of that matters. Your story is the hero at the end of the day. You can make anything work with your performance and hard work.”

Rajkummar Rao said he avoids big budget films if the story is weak, because story matters most to him, and he chooses projects based on content rather than money always. “Today if I agree to do a Rs 350 crore budget and it doesn’t work, I will get blamed for it. I don’t have any backup here. It’s such a major risk. The story decides the budget.”

About Toaster

Returning to Toaster, the Netflix film is directed by Vivek Daschaudary and features Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Vinod Rawat, Karmveer Choudhary, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles alongside notable performances in supporting parts.