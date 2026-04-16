Ranbir Kapoor Joins TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, Shares Spotlight with Global Icons

While discussions around Dhurandhar 2 and Ranveer Singh continue to dominate headlines, another major moment has arrived for Indian cinema. Ramayana star Ranbir Kapoor has been named in TIME magazine’s prestigious list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2026. Every year, TIME magazine curates its influential list featuring leaders, innovators, artists, and changemakers shaping the world.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor Joins TIME 100 List

This year’s lineup includes prominent names like Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani, Ben Stiller, and Sundar Pichai. Amid these global figures, Ranbir Kapoor’s inclusion marks a proud moment for Bollywood and Indian entertainment on the world stage. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor’s profile in TIME was written by fellow actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who praised him for redefining success in cinema.

Ranbir Kapoor

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Ayushmann highlighted that while many actors chase legacy, Ranbir becomes one through his craft. He emphasized that Ranbir has moved beyond conventional metrics like box office numbers and fan following, creating a deeper, more lasting impact through his performances. He described Ranbir as an actor who embodies subtlety in a world often driven by exaggeration, reflecting Indian culture with authenticity and quiet strength.

Ranbir Kapoor

The TIME feature further underscores that Ranbir Kapoor is not just a film star but a storyteller whose work resonates globally. His connection to culturally rich narratives, especially epics like the Ramayana, positions him as an artist bridging traditional storytelling with modern audiences. This recognition highlights how Indian cinema continues to expand its global influence, with actors like Ranbir leading the charge.

Ranbir Kapoor

Joining Ranbir on this prestigious list is celebrated chef Vikas Khanna, who has made a mark internationally across culinary arts, literature, and cultural storytelling. The 2026 TIME list also features influential world leaders such as, Marco Rubio, Mark Carney, Xi Jinping, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Reid Wiseman.