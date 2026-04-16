Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Anniversary Vacation: Snow, Skiing and Special Moments – Take a Look!

On 14th April, Alia Bhatt shared a series of vacation pictures on Instagram with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor. In which she sees spending quality time with her husband and daughter. Celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, the family enjoyed a dreamy winter getaway surrounded by snow. Alia offered fans a glimpse into their peaceful holiday, posting candid moments filled with warmth and joy. She also included a heartfelt, mushy note dedicated to Ranbir, expressing love and gratitude.

The pictures captured quiet family time, scenic views, and playful memories, making the anniversary celebration feel intimate, special, and memorable for the couple and their followers online, who adored every moment shared together.

Alia Bhatt’s Heartfelt Wish for Ranbir

Alia Bhatt posted a series of vacation photos on Instagram, posting them with the song Maahi Ve from her film Highway, giving fans a glimpse of her relaxing getaway. “Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking….we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life… In short … Tu saath hain toh din raat hain,” Alia wrote with the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The post starts with a cosy selfie of Alia and Ranbir striking a pose against a scenic mountain backdrop. Alia is dressed in a chic black turtleneck with her hair neatly tied back and gold hoop earrings. She leans close to Ranbir, smiling warmly. Meanwhile, Ranbir wears a casual grey knit sweater and a flat cap. Other photos show them skiing, sharing candlelit meals, and sipping hot drinks together. They also enjoy quiet moments surrounded by snow and mountains.

In a beautiful snowy scene, Ranbir shares a quiet moment with his daughter Raha. Wearing warm winter clothes, he stands beside her as she curiously watches a group of alpacas near a wooden fence. Fans loved seeing their vacation and the happy memories they created together, with one comment saying, “Happy anniversary cuties, such wholesome pictures”, with another sharing, “Happy anniversary to you twooo, wishing y’all all the best.”

“A lot changed, but nothing’s changed. That’s love… Beaches, mountains, jungle safaris, amusement parks, ALL WITH THAT ONE PERSON. Happy 4,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “1st pic of Ralia and Highway movie song = Pure vibe.” “This is the kind of love everyone secretly wants,” one stated. One penned, “Love love love.”

“This is what peaceful love looks like,” one fan gushed, with another mentioning, “Years pass by but you two travelling all around the world (now with your little one) remains the same!!! Also the cheek with cheek pictures you take with RK,” another shared. One fan wrote, “Can’t believe you and Ranbir get 4 years complete, so fast time changes , feel like last year You both are weds.”

Ranbir Kapoor dated Alia Bhatt for several years before marrying her in April 2022. Their daughter Raha Kapoor was born in November that year. The couple introduced her publicly on Christmas 2023, delighting fans. Later, Alia removed all of Raha’s photos from her social media accounts without offering any public explanation.

What’s Coming Up for Alia and Ranbir

Alia Bhatt will soon appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This film marks her second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi, which earned her the prestigious National Award for Best Actress honour.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra (2024) and is now preparing for her upcoming spy thriller Alpha. The film is scheduled to release on July 10 after multiple delays. Initially planned for Christmas 2025, it was later shifted to April 17, 2026. Reports suggest the release was postponed again to avoid a box office clash with Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, which affected its theatrical plans, causing uncertainty around its debut.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Sai Pallavi and Yash. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film casts Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. It will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. The epic promises a grand cinematic experience.