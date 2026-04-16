Badshah Drops Tateeree Phir Se, Blending Haryana Culture with Hip-Hop After Facing Backlash

Punjabi rapper Badshah has made a strong comeback with the release of Tateeree Phir Se. After the controversy and ban surrounding the original Tateeree, the singer has returned with a revised version that focuses on culture, respect, and entertainment. The original Tateeree faced severe backlash for its objectionable lyrics and visuals, including the use of government school uniforms and buses without permission.

Badshah

Badshah Drops Tateeree Phir Se

The issue escalated quickly, leading to the song being taken down from social media platforms. The matter even reached the Haryana State Women’s Commission, and FIRs were filed against the singer in Haryana. Following the outrage, Badshah publicly apologized and assured fans that he would correct his mistake.

Badshah

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In the revamped version, several important changes have been made in which controversial and offensive lyrics have been removed, visuals involving school uniforms and buses have been eliminated, and the song now highlights Haryana’s culture and traditions. Apart from this, fresh dance elements and community-driven visuals have also been added.

Badshah

The track also features Simran Jaglan, a state-level boxing champion, adding a layer of strength and authenticity to the song. Badshah described Tateeree Phir Se as a mix of culture, strength, and swag, aiming to deliver more than just music, an experience rooted in identity. Unlike its earlier version, Tateeree Phir Se is receiving a warm response on social media.

Badshah

Fans are appreciating the improved lyrics and cultural touch, with many calling it a proper Haryana dance number. The song also subtly reflects Badshah’s journey, highlighting his comeback after facing criticism. Let us tell you that Tateeree refers to a small bird that holds cultural significance in Haryana and is considered a symbol of happiness and good fortune.