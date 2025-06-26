Ram Kapoor On His Rs 5 Cr Lamborghini, Love For Cars, Earning Enough For Four Generations

Television star Ram Kapoor, best known for his roles in Kasamh Se and Bade Acche Lagte Hain, recently opened up about his luxury lifestyle and long-standing passion for cars. One of the highest-paid actors of his generation, Ram revealed that he has earned enough to secure financial comfort for at least four generations of his family—and that his extravagant collection of luxury vehicles reflects his one true indulgence.

A true petrolhead at heart

In a candid chat with Humans of Bombay, Ram shared, “I’ve always been a crazy petrolhead. I’m really into cars and bikes. The difference between me and some of my equally passionate friends in the corporate world is that their collections are not public because they aren’t in the limelight. Mine gets talked about.”

The actor owns a fleet of high-end vehicles including a Ferrari, Porsche, BMW X5, Mercedes-AMG G63, and the latest addition—a Lamborghini Urus worth approximately ₹5.21 crore.

Luxury, not show-off

Ram insisted he doesn’t enjoy flaunting his lifestyle. “I don’t like spending money on anything else. Watches and cars are my only splurges. When I bought the Lamborghini, I even asked the dealer not to invite the press. But their in-house photographer posted it, and the media picked it up. What can I do?”

On wealth and television stardom

Reflecting on his financial journey, Ram said that though TV actors don’t earn as much as film stars, consistent success makes a difference. “If you’re on a hit show for 7-8 years and at the top, your monthly cheque can be equal to what a person earns in a year. I, Sakshi Tanwar, Ronit Roy—we’ve been in television for 20 years and if you’ve been smart with your money, you’ve secured wealth for 3-4 generations.”

Gautami Kapoor’s role in fashion

While Ram invests in cars and watches, he credits his wife Gautami Kapoor for curating his wardrobe. “I do wear designer brands, but most of it is picked and styled by her,” he said.

Properties and more

Along with his lavish Mumbai residence, Ram reportedly owns properties in Goa and Khandala, and a vacation home in Alibaug worth ₹20 crore. Despite all this, he maintains a grounded view: “I’m lucky I can afford this, and I’m grateful.”