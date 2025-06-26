‘I Make Myself Bindaas With People I Am Comfortable With’, Ram Kapoor Opened Up On Being removed From Promotions of Mistry

TV actor Ram Kapoor is in the news these days after being removed from the promotions of the upcoming show ‘Mistry’ after he was accused of behaving inappropriately with the members of the show’s marketing and PR team during a press interview. Now, the actor has broken his silence on the whole matter and has admitted that he did indeed make those comments, but he had no ill intention for anyone.

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor told one of the media houses, ‘I have said everything that I have been accused of. So, the fact is that I am guilty. But this is what I have to say in my defense. Whenever I am with people I am comfortable with, I make myself bindaas. Anyone who knows me and has worked with me knows that I am like that, and I do not intend to be offensive with anyone.’

Ram Kapoor

He further said that the whole team was ‘joking around’ and if he felt that people around him were uncomfortable, he would immediately apologise and fix it. The actor further said that he commented on a girl’s dress and called her a distraction. He said, ‘If I felt it was inappropriate, why would I say it openly in a hall full of media persons? For the first time in 25 years, my character has been questioned, so please accept my justification.’

Ram Kapoor

Ram told that, along with commenting on the girl’s dress, he also asked some people standing there to go away from his sight. Ram further told how this incident made him realise that times have changed and he needs to be more careful about his words. He said, ‘Now I am aware of some things, which I was not that day. I cannot be my normal self. The comments I made were not meant to harm anyone. But the fact of the matter is that the team members, who are half my age, got offended, and this is not acceptable.’