Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Class 10th Marksheet Going Viral On Social Media, Shows Her Excellent Marks In All Subjects

Long before Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a pan-India star, she was making her mark in her class. A picture of the actress’s class 10 marksheet has surfaced online, and it is going viral rapidly. While fans have long been praising her patience, talent, and strength, the report card shows a whole new side of Samantha. Let us tell you that she was a brilliant and honest student with a very good record.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The marksheet of the actress shows excellent marks in all subjects, including 100 in Maths, 90 in English, 88 in Tamil/Hindi II, and 91 in History. Fans are jumping with joy after seeing this viral photo of her marksheet. Meanwhile, a handwritten note from one of her teachers is also going viral on social media that is attracting people’s attention and is being praised for.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The teacher wrote for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, ‘An asset to the school’, which has led to a flood of praises from fans on social media platforms. Fans on Twitter are showering praise on Samantha after seeing her marksheet. As soon as the photo went viral online, heartwarming reactions started pouring in from the people on social media platforms. People not only saw her talent but also remembered her school days.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Many also praised her humility and said how simple she is. Samantha herself has also responded to this. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, ‘Ha ha, it came out again. Oops.’ Samantha has again come into the limelight after her recent divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Recently, her name was linked with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, with whom she has worked in ‘The Family Man 2’ and ‘Citadel’.