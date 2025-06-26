Urmila Matondkar Looked Extremely Slim With Heavy Face And Plump Lips In Viral Pictures On Social Media, Deets Inside

Beautiful Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar was known as the ‘sexiest’ actress in her era due to her lovely looks and gestures. 51-year-old Urmila has moved away from the silver screen, but she continues to make headlines for her beautiful looks. Recently, Urmila looked unrecognizable in the latest pictures, and fans are wondering if she has undergone surgery to lose weight.

Let us tell you that Urmila Matondkar has been sharing body transformation on her Instagram handle, showing off her new look. In the new pictures, Urmila was wearing a skirt set. It featured a baby pink jacket-style top paired with a skater skirt. She looked extremely slim, even at the age of 51. Her fashion-forward look was completed by soft, glamorous makeup and blow-dried hair. Her face looked heavy while her lips looked plump.

Now, people have raised questions about the actress. Urmila did not add any caption to the photo, instead making heart emojis. However, sharp-eyed fans immediately noticed the changes in Urmila. Fans pointed out how she was unrecognizable, and her facial features also looked different. One user wrote, ‘What has she done to her face?’ Another wrote, ‘Either it is 10 GB AI work done on her face or 10 kg Ozempic. Another beauty lost due to artificial appearances’.

A third user said, ‘Ye toh Charu Asopa dikh rhi hai..surgery gone wrong’. Someone also wrote, ‘Wait, is this Urmila, Rangeela girl? Oh no, what has she done to her face? Just a few days ago, she looked so beautiful. What is happening to these women?’ For those who don’t know, Urmila has been a part of many famous films like ‘Rangeela’, ‘Judai’, ‘Satya’, ‘Chhota Chetan’, ‘Kaun’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Bhoot’, and more.